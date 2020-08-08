Kelly, Diamondbacks to face Paddack, Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks (5-9, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (8-6, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-1, 2.63 ERA, .95 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (2-0, 2.65 ERA, .94 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The Padres went 31-45 in division play in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team last season while averaging 7.9 hits per game.

The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division play in 2019. Arizona hit 220 total home runs and averaged 8.8 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. San Diego leads the season series 4-1.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Eric Hosmer: (gastritis).

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press