Barca may need youth to get past Napoli, reach CL final 8

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona coach Quique Setién says that he is ready to count on youngsters Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig to eliminate Napoli and advance to the Champions League final eight in Portugal. Barcelona will be without midfielders Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal and Arthur for Saturday’s second leg of their round-of-16 tie. The match will be played five months after the Spanish side earned a 1-1 draw at Napoli before the pandemic prompted a suspension of most sports. Puig has a good chance to earn his debut in Europe’s top-tier club competition. The 17-year-old Fati made a huge splash this season by becoming the youngest player to score in the Spanish league and the Champions League.

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press