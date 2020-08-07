Samardzija scheduled to start for San Francisco against Los Angeles

San Francisco Giants (6-8, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (9-4, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija (0-1, 9.31 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (1-0, 2.46 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

The Dodgers went 51-25 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles hit 279 total home runs and averaged 8.7 hits per game last season.

The Giants finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. San Francisco hit .239 as a team last year and hit 167 total home runs.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Mookie Betts: (middle finger).

Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press