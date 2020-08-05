Clear
63.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Miami Marlins resume season and win with 18 new players

Sponsored by:
By AP News
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, Miami Marlins' Jonathan Villar, left, Jesus Aguilar, center, and Jon Berti wait to bat during a baseball scrimmage at Marlins Park in Miami. Marlins CEO Derek Jeter blamed the team's coronavirus outbreak on a collective false sense of security that made players lax about social distancing and wearing masks. Infected were 21 members of the team's traveling party, including at least 18 players. None is seriously ill, Jeter said Monday, and he expects all to return this season. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Miami Marlins resume season and win with 18 new players

Photo Icon View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — Scrambling for replacements following a coronavirus outbreak, the Miami Marlins have added a Moran, a Morin, two pitchers named Josh Smith and a former Olympic medalist in speedskating. Also among the 18 players joining the Marlins’ 30-man roster as they resumed their virus-disrupted season in Baltimore on Tuesday night were outfielder Monte Harrison and right-hander Jose Guzman, highly regarded prospects reaching the majors for the first time. The Marlins won 4-0 and improved to 3-1, the best winning percentage in the NL East.

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 