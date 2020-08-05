Miami Marlins resume season and win with 18 new players View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — Scrambling for replacements following a coronavirus outbreak, the Miami Marlins have added a Moran, a Morin, two pitchers named Josh Smith and a former Olympic medalist in speedskating. Also among the 18 players joining the Marlins’ 30-man roster as they resumed their virus-disrupted season in Baltimore on Tuesday night were outfielder Monte Harrison and right-hander Jose Guzman, highly regarded prospects reaching the majors for the first time. The Marlins won 4-0 and improved to 3-1, the best winning percentage in the NL East.

By STEVEN WINE

AP Sports Writer