Cards’ Yadier Molina says he tested positive for COVID-19

By AP News
FILE - In this Friday, July 24, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, celebrates a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in St. Louis. Molina says he’s one of the players on his team who has tested positive for the coronavirus. The nine-time All-Star revealed his diagnosis Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in a Spanish-language Instagram post. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina says he’s one of the players on the team who tested positive for COVID-19. The nine-time All-Star revealed his results in a Spanish-language Instagram post. Soon afterward, the Cardinals issued a release naming six of the players who have tested positive. The others are infielders Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa and Rangel Ravelo along with pitchers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley. The outbreak resulted in the postponement of the Cardinals’ scheduled three-game weekend series at Milwaukee as well as a four-game series with Detroit.

