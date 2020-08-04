Marquez expected to start as Colorado hosts San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (5-6, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-2, first in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (1-1, 1.54 ERA, .86 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

The Rockies finished 32-44 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Colorado pitchers had a WHIP of 1.49 last season while striking out 7.8 hitters per game.

The Giants went 38-38 in division games in 2019. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 300 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Colorado leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Wade Davis: (right shoulder).

Giants: Drew Smyly: (left index finger), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press