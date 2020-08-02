Allard expected to start for Texas at San Francisco

Texas Rangers (2-5, fifth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (5-4, fourth in the AL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Giants: Jeff Samardzija (0-1, 11.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The Giants went 35-46 in home games in 2019. San Francisco pitchers had a WHIP of 1.30 last season while striking out 8.4 hitters per game.

The Rangers finished 33-48 in road games in 2019. Texas averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. San Francisco leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Giants: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (strained lat), Rafael Montero: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (arm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press