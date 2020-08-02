James expected to start for Houston against Los Angeles

Houston Astros (4-4, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (3-6, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Josh James (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2.67 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros square off against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The Angels went 30-46 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers had an ERA of 5.12 last year while striking out 8.7 hitters per game.

The Astros went 56-20 in division play in 2019. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 3.66 last season while striking out 10.3 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Ryan Pressly: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Joe Biagini: (shoulder), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press