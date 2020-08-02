Kershaw scheduled to start for Los Angeles at Arizona

Los Angeles Dodgers (6-3, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-6, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-0, 1.17 ERA, .52 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division games in 2019. Arizona pitchers had an ERA of 4.25 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.31.

The Dodgers finished 51-25 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles hit .257 as a team last season and averaged 3.7 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press