Seattle hosts Oakland for home opener

Oakland Athletics (3-3, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (3-4, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Mariners: Taijuan Walker (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 2.40 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics for the 2020 home opener.

The Mariners finished 27-49 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Seattle pitchers had an ERA of 4.99 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

The Athletics went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Oakland hit .249 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 23 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Mariners: Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Austin Nola: (knee), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press