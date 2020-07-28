Renteria returns to manage White Sox after COVID-19 scare

Sunny
By AP News
Chicago White Sox manager Ricky Renteria, left, goes to the mound to relieve starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, right, as Yasmani Grandal and Yoan Moncada watch during the fourth inning of baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria has returned to the team after being isolated for 24 hours with COVID-19 symptoms. He passed MLB’s virus protocol and arrived at Progressive Field about an hour before the White Sox played their first road game this season and a doubleheader against the Indians. Renteria woke up Monday with a “slight cough and nasal congestion” and went to a Cleveland hospital for tests as a precautionary measure. The 58-year-old had been kept at the team’s hotel awaiting test results and medical clearance. 

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

