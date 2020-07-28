Valdez scheduled to start as Houston hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (2-2, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (3-1, first in the NL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

The Astros went 60-21 in home games in 2019. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 3.66 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.13.

The Dodgers finished 47-34 in road games in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 9.4 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.10.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press