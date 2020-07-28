Angels to start Sandoval in home opener against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (1-3, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (1-3, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels hit the field for the first time in 2020 against the Seattle Mariners.

The Angels went 30-46 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 220 total home runs last season.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division games in 2019. Seattle averaged 8.1 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game last year.

INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Anthony Rendon: (oblique).

Mariners: Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press