Bayern chair says UEFA ‘didn’t do a great job’ on City case

By AP News
Manchester City's David Silva is applauded by team mates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, Pool)

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says UEFA “didn’t do a great job” investigating Manchester City after the English club’s two-year ban from European competitions was overturned. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled two weeks ago that some of UEFA’s accusations of financial violations by City could not be proven and others were “time-barred” because they did not meet a five-year statute of limitations. It means the Abu Dhabi-owned club will be able to rejoin teams like Bayern in the Champions League next season.

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

