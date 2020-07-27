Bayern chair says UEFA ‘didn’t do a great job’ on City case View Photo

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says UEFA “didn’t do a great job” investigating Manchester City after the English club’s two-year ban from European competitions was overturned. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled two weeks ago that some of UEFA’s accusations of financial violations by City could not be proven and others were “time-barred” because they did not meet a five-year statute of limitations. It means the Abu Dhabi-owned club will be able to rejoin teams like Bayern in the Champions League next season.

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer