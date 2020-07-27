Lucchesi expected to start as Padres host the Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks (1-2, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (2-1, second in the NL West)
San Diego; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)
LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 4 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.
The Padres went 31-45 in division play in 2019. San Diego pitchers had an ERA of 4.60 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.30.
The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division play in 2019. Arizona hit .252 as a team last season and hit 220 total home runs.
INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed).
Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press