Lamet scheduled to start as San Diego hosts Arizona

By AP News

Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (1-0, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The Padres went 31-45 in division games in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team last year while averaging 7.9 hits per game.

The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division games in 2019. Arizona pitchers had an ERA of 4.25 last season while striking out 8.8 hitters per game.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed).

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

