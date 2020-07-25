Manaea expected to start as Athletics host Angels

Los Angeles Angels (0-1, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (1-0, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

The Athletics went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Oakland hit 257 total home runs and averaged 8.5 hits per game last season.

The Angels went 30-46 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits per game last season, batting .247 as a team.

INJURIES: Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Justin Anderson: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press