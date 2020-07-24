San Diego to start Paddack on opening day against Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres

San Diego; Friday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts Arizona for the season opener.

The Padres finished 31-45 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 24 total triples last year.

The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division play in 2019. Arizona hit .252 as a team and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game last season.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed).

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press