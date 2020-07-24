Samardzija scheduled to start for San Francisco at Los Angeles
San Francisco Giants (0-1, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0, first in the NL West)
Los Angeles; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Dodgers: Ross Stripling (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)
LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants on Friday.
The Dodgers went 51-25 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers had a WHIP of 1.10 last season while striking out 9.4 hitters per game.
The Giants went 38-38 in division play in 2019. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 300 total doubles last season.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back).
Giants: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Evan Longoria: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (achilles), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press