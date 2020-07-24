Samardzija scheduled to start for San Francisco at Los Angeles

San Francisco Giants (0-1, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Dodgers: Ross Stripling (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

The Dodgers went 51-25 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers had a WHIP of 1.10 last season while striking out 9.4 hitters per game.

The Giants went 38-38 in division play in 2019. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 300 total doubles last season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back).

Giants: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Evan Longoria: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (achilles), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

By The Associated Press