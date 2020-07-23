Cutout crowd at Dodger Stadium to get ruff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The cutout crowd at Dodger Stadium will be getting a little ruff.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are selling fan cutouts for dogs at $149 each. There will be a special Pups in the Park section in two areas of the loge seating for four-legged fans. Net proceeds will benefit the team’s foundation.

So far, the team has sold over 5,000 cutouts of human fans at prices ranging from $149 to $299 and raised over $850,000.

Made of weatherproof material, the cutouts are 18 inches wide and 30 inches high. The images are subject to team approval. In the past, the Dodgers have had a promotion that allowed fans to bring their dogs to the stadium for a game.

The coronavirus pandemic, along with government orders prohibiting large gatherings, means fans won’t be able to attend in person at the beginning of the shortened 60-game season.

The team said that if fans are eventually allowed this season, it reserves the right to relocate or remove the cutouts. All sales are final.

___

