Dodgers to start Kershaw opening day against San Francisco

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts San Francisco on opening day.

The Dodgers finished 51-25 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 279 total home runs last year.

The Giants went 38-38 in division games in 2019. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: None listed.

Giants: Reyes Moronta: d60 (shoulder), Tyler Beede: d60 (elbow), Aramis Garcia: d60 (right hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press