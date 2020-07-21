4-0 rout by Man City deepens Watford’s relegation concerns View Photo

WATFORD, England (AP) — A change of manager but no change in fortunes for Watford. Collapsing 4-0 to Manchester City wiped out Watford’s goal difference advantage on relegation rivals. Premier League survival is looking even more precarious for Watford heading into Sunday’s finale at Arsenal with Hayden Mullins in charge after the club fired its third manager of the season for a divisional record. Raheem Sterling left Vicarage Road with a welcome record of his own. A first-half double took his season’s goal tally to a personal high of 19. Sterling set up the third from Phil Foden. Aymeric Laporte’s header completed the rout.

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer