4-0 rout by Man City deepens Watford’s relegation concerns

By AP News
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Manchester City at the Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, England, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)

WATFORD, England (AP) — A change of manager but no change in fortunes for Watford. Collapsing 4-0 to Manchester City wiped out Watford’s goal difference advantage on relegation rivals. Premier League survival is looking even more precarious for Watford heading into Sunday’s finale at Arsenal with Hayden Mullins in charge after the club fired its third manager of the season for a divisional record. Raheem Sterling left Vicarage Road with a welcome record of his own. A first-half double took his season’s goal tally to a personal high of 19. Sterling set up the third from Phil Foden. Aymeric Laporte’s header completed the rout.

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

