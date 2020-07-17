Sunny
LeMahieu back with Yanks after recovering from COVID-19

By AP News
New York Yankees outfielders from left, Mike Tauchman, Clint Frazier, Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner, above right, Giancarlo Stanton, far right stand in the outfield during a workout at the Yankees summer baseball training camp, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Second baseman DJ LeMahieu returned to the field for the New York Yankees on Friday after missing nearly two weeks with COVID-19. Manager Aaron Boone announced on July 4 that LeMahieu and right-hander Luis Cessa tested positive for the coronavirus before traveling to New York and said they were self-isolating at home. LeMahieu was not in the lineup for Friday’s intraquad game but hit in a batting cage and was to take grounders on the field. Boone wants LeMahieu to build up his legs and said it’s not clear whether he will be ready for Thursday night’s opener at Washington.

