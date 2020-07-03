Sunny
Morata double leads Atlético to 3-0 over Mallorca in Liga

By AP News

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Álvaro Morata has scored twice in leading Atlético Madrid past Mallorca 3-0 and extending its strong finish to the Spanish league. Diego Simeone’s team has long been out of the title race being disputed by leader Real Madrid and second-place Barcelona. But Atlético is one of the hottest teams as La Liga ticks down before it shifts focus to the Champions League final eight to be played in Portugal next month. Atlético has remained undefeated in seven matches since the Spanish league resumed play following a three-month stoppage for the COVID-19 pandemic.

By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press

