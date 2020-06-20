Another loss, another injury: Arsenal struggles on PL return View Photo

Things are going from bad to worse for Arsenal in the early days of the Premier League’s resumption. A 2-1 defeat at Brighton came only three days after a 3-0 loss at Manchester City. The pair of demoralizing results has robbed Arsenal of the momentum the team had before the suspension of the league three months ago because of the coronavirus outbreak. Qualification for the Champions League looks a long shot now and manager Mikel Arteta also has a growing injury list to deal with after goalkeeper Bernd Leno was carried off on a stretcher. Neal Maupay played a part in Leno’s injury then scored Brighton’s late winner.

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer