Mostly sunny
69.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Yanks’ Gary Sánchez misses batting practice due to fever

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Yanks’ Gary Sánchez misses batting practice due to fever

Photo Icon View Photo

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez missed batting practice Tuesday because he has a fever.

Sánchez, sidelined since the weekend by a sore back, was scheduled to be examined by team doctors later Tuesday.

Sánchez played consecutive games for the first time this year on Thursday and Friday, then felt back soreness on Saturday and hasn’t played since. He took part in catching drills Monday and was scheduled to resume batting practice on Tuesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 