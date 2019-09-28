Mostly cloudy
65.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rays lose 4-1, denting chances of hosting wild-card game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Rays lose 4-1, denting chances of hosting wild-card game

Photo Icon View Photo

TORONTO — Tampa Bay managed just three hits and lost 4-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, damaging the Rays’ chances of hosting the AL Wild Card Game.

Matt Duffy homered in the seventh inning, but that was it for Tampa Bay. Duffy finished with two hits and Tommy Pham singled for the team’s other hit.

The Rays, who clinched a postseason berth Friday when they beat Toronto and Washington beat Cleveland, began the day tied with Oakland in the wild-card race. The Athletics won four of six regular-season meetings with the Rays, giving them the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 