Murphy, Smith rally Mariners to 3-2 win over Tigers

By AP News

SEATTLE — Mallex Smith hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Seattle Mariners a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Smith drove in Kyle Seager on a full-count pitch from reliever Jose Cisnero (0-1) to complete a three-run rally that started with Tom Murphy’s tying, two-run homer in the seventh.

Roenis Elias (3-2) pitched a 1-2-3 inning to get the win with help from shortstop J.P. Crawford, who made a diving stab and spinning, no-look throw for the third out of the ninth.

The victory gave the Mariners their first three-game winning streak since June 19-21.

Detroit has lost four straight and 10 of 11.

Tigers starter Daniel Norris entered the seventh with a 2-0 lead on homers by Brandon Dixon and John Hicks. The left-hander gave up a leadoff double to Daniel Vogelbach before Murphy hit his 10th home run on a 2-2 pitch.

Norris allowed five hits and struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings.

