Dodgers clinch home-field advantage throughout postseason as Phillies lose to Nationals 6-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason on Saturday when the Philadelphia Phillies lost 6-3 to the Washington Nationals, who got a three-run homer from Joey Gallo in a four-run eighth-inning.

Los Angeles and Philadelphia open the Division Series on Oct. 5 against teams that emerge from next week’s Wild Card Series.

James Wood hit a two-run, opposite-field homer in the sixth off Zack Wheeler, who finished 16-7 with a 2.57 ERA after allowing three hits in 6 1/3 innings while tying his season high with 11 strikeouts. Wheeler struck out 224 in 200 innings.

Trea Turner tied the score with a two-out homer in the eighth against Jose A. Ferrer (1-0).

Wood tripled leading off the bottom half against Jeff Hoffman (3-3) and scored on Keibert Ruiz’s bloop single. Dylan Crews singled with two outs and Gallo followed with his 10th homer, a drive down the right-field line.

Both benches and bullpens emptied after Bryce Harper struck out ending the eighth and appeared to be yelling with a member of the Nationals as they left the field. Harper had argued with Ruiz, Washington’s catcher, during the at-bat.

Alec Bohm hit an RBI grounder in the ninth.

MacKenzie Gore gave up three hits in six innings and struck out nine — including Kyle Schwarber, Turner and Harper in his final inning this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Austin Hays (sore back) was not in the lineup and was being examined in Washington. … OF Johan Rojas (illness) remains in Philadelphia, though he could join the team on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (13-8, 3.52 ERA), 2-0 with a 0.93 ERA in three starts against Washington this season, opposes RHP Jake Irvin (10-13, 4.22 ERA) in Sunday’s regular-season finale.

HARVEY VALENTINE

Associated Press