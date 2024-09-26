A’s send Coliseum out in style in final home game, beat Rangers 3-2 View Photo

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — JJ Bleday hit an RBI single and made a magnificent catch in center field, Shea Langeliers had a sacrifice fly, and the Oakland Athletics went out winning in their final scheduled game at the Coliseum by beating the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Thursday for a series victory.

Bleday and Zack Gelof delivered defensive gems to delight a sellout crowd of 46,889 under a cloudless blue September sky. Fans alternated chants of “Sell the team!” and “Let’s go Oakland!” amid the mixed emotions and nostalgia at the Coliseum, where the A’s have played since 1968 and enjoyed so many memorable moments.

The ninth inning featured two fans jumping the fences to run onto the grass, bottles being thrown into center field and smoke bombs set off and tossed into right. Toilet paper and other debris also came down before manager Mark Kotsay took the microphone after the game with a heartfelt thank you to the fans and one last round of “Let’s go Oakland!”

The A’s plan to play the next three years in Sacramento with hopes of opening a new ballpark in Las Vegas ahead of the 2028 season.

Green “SELL” banners hung from the outfield railings as fans were treated to a trip down memory lane. Former left-hander Barry Zito sang the national anthem to huge applause, while Rickey Henderson and Dave Stewart tossed out ceremonial first pitches.

The current A’s entertained, too.

Bleday made a diving catch to his right side to rob Carson Kelly of a hit on his line drive in the seventh. And the hometown fans got one more chance to see flame-throwing closer Mason Miller on the mound.

A’s starter J.T. Ginn (1-1) left to a loud standing ovation after allowing two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings, and the pitcher then applauded right back by clapping his glove.

Oakland’s bullpen followed him with 3 2/3 scoreless innings, with Miller recording the final four outs for his 28th save that leads all major league rookies. He has converted his last 16 opportunities dating to June 18.

Miller pumped his fist after striking out Nathaniel Lowe for the first out of the ninth, then play was briefly interrupted as Leody Taveras batted when two fans ran separately onto the field and were removed by swarms of security. Miller struck Taveras out, too, then retired Travis Jankowski on a grounder to third to end the 2-hour, 29-minute game.

Former A’s star and Bay Area native Marcus Semien went 0 for 4 in his likely last game here in front of family and friends.

Rangers right-hander Kumar Rocker (0-2) struck out two and didn’t walk a batter, surrendering three runs on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings while making his third career start.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Adolis García batted cleanup as the designated hitter after tweaking a knee playing right field during a 5-1 win Wednesday.

UP NEXT

RHP Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.35 ERA) makes his third and final start of 2024 in the series opener on the road against the Angels on Friday. The A’s finish the season at Seattle, sending LHP JP Sears (11-12, 4.43) to the mound vs. the Mariners. He becomes the first A’s pitcher to make 32 starts in consecutive seasons since Gio Gonzalez in 2010-11.

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer