Blackmon shows out in one of the final games of his career as Rockies beat Cardinals 10-8

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon had three RBIs and three runs in one of the final games of his professional career, Michael Toglia had three hits and two RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies avoided a sweep with a come-from-behind 10-8 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

A two-run, game-tying double from Ezequiel Tovar was the catalyst of a five-run eighth inning for the Rockies, who had lost five of their previous six games. The double was Tovar’s National League-leading 45th of the season. Ryan McMahon’s double to right field in the next at-bat brought home Tovar for what would be the game-winning run.

Tovar, McMahon, Jake Cave and Aaron Schunk each finished with two hits. McMahon entered the game hitting just .192 in 54 games since he was Colorado’s lone representative at the All-Star Game.

Blackmon’s two-run home run in the second inning was the 227th of his 14-year career, tying Carlos Gonzalez for the fifth-most in franchise history. Blackmon, 38, announced Monday he would be retiring at the end of the season. His three RBIs were his most in a game since May 27. His father threw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch, a strike.

Angel Chivilli (2-3) picked up the win for the Rockies while Ryan Fernandez (1-6) took the loss for St. Louis after giving up four of Colorado’s five eighth inning runs. Seth Halvorsen pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save of the season.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Cardinals, who need one more victory to secure their 23rd winning season in the past 25 years.

Lars Nootbaar had two hits and two RBIs, including his 11th home run of the season, for St. Louis. Paul Goldschmidt hit his 22nd home run of the season, a 457-foot solo shot to center field in the first inning that snapped a 19-game skid without a home run.

Pedro Pagés and Ivan Herrera also homered for the Cardinals.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Placed LHP JoJo Romero (left forearm flex inflammation) on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 22, and recalled RHP Chris Roycroft from Triple-A Memphis.

Rockies: RHP Ryan Feltner will start Colorado’s season finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers after leaving his start Tuesday in the seventh inning with a cramp in his right arm.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (9-11, 5.35 ERA) will take the mound against host San Francisco and RHP Landen Roupp (1-1, 2.70).

Rockies: RHP Cal Quantrill (8-10, 4.72 ERA) will face off against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers and a yet-to-be-determined starter.

By CRAIG MEYER

Associated Press