Castellanos homers as the Phillies beat the Cubs 9-6 and clinch first-round bye in playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos, Trea Turner and Kody Clemens homered, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 9-6 on Wednesday night and clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Castellanos had three hits and scored three times. Bryson Stott also had three hits and Brandon Marsh drove in three runs for the Phillies, who claimed their first NL East title in 13 years on Monday night.

Coupled with Milwaukee’s 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh, Philadelphia secured the bye and home-field advantage in the NLDS. The Phillies owned the tiebreaker with the Brewers after winning the season series against the NL Central champions.

Nico Hoerner homered twice for Chicago, and Isaac Paredes hit four singles. The Cubs lost two of three in the series to finish with a 39-42 road record.

Philadelphia closed out the home portion of its regular season with a 54-27 mark. A crowd of 42,438 was on hand for the 47th sellout of the season, running the home attendance to 3,308,638 on the year.

The Phillies finish with three games at Washington, beginning on Friday. Philadelphia can clinch home-field advantage through the NL Championship Series by ending the season tied with or ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who entered Wednesday a half-game in front of the Phillies at 93-64.

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press