Andre Pallante allows 1 hit in 7 innings as Cardinals beat Guardians 2-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lars Nootbaar scored the go-ahead run from second base on a wild pitch and Andre Pallante allowed one hit in seven innings as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cleveland Guardians 2-1 on Sunday.

Myles Straw’s single in the sixth inning was the only hit Pallante (8-8) allowed in seven innings. Pallante walked two and struck out three.

“He feels out of sync out of the windup and goes to the stretch for the rest of the game,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “That’s something that he just wouldn’t have done months ago or last year. He is adapting and making adjustments on the fly, and that’s what you want to see out of your guys.”

Andrew Kittredge pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Ryan Helsley pitched the ninth to earn his major league leading 47th save, breaking a tie with Guardians reliever Emmanuel Clase.

Gavin Williams allowed one run on four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings for the Guardians, who clinched the American League Central Division title Saturday night. Williams has received just 18 runs of support in 16 starts this season.

“I felt like I was commanding the ball the best I have all year,” Williams said. “Even the slider was going back foot, going back door with it. I threw some changeups and felt pretty good with it.”

Nootbaar scored from second base when Andrew Walters’ ball four to Masyn Winn bounced past Guardians catcher Austin Hedges to the backstop to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead.

Nootbaar was hit by a pitch from Tim Herrin (5-1) earlier in the inning.

Nolan Arenado blooped a two-out RBI single that dropped in front of Guardians right fielder Jhonkensy Noel to score Winn from first to tie the game at 1-all.

“They’re still playing the game hard, and that’s what you want to see,” Marmol said. “They’re playing for pride as far as just finishing strong. For us to score the way we did today, not a whole lot of offense, but there were some plays where it’s just a matter of getting after it and hustling, and it leads to two runs.”

After breaking up Pallante’s no-hitter in the sixth inning, Straw stole second and third base before scoring on a squeeze bunt from Hedges.

“Hedgie’s a ballplayer, right?” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “He has good at bats. The numbers may not show it, but he’s a weapon offensively. He can put bunts down. He’s driven in some big runs for us. When it’s his turn to play, he’s ready to go.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: OF Steven Kwan (mid back inflammation) took swings at Busch Stadium on Saturday. Guardians general manager Mike Chernoff says the team hopes to activate him by Tuesday so any player optioned could be recalled in time for the American League Division Series.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (11-8, 3.56 ERA) will face Cincinnati Reds RHP Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.61 ERA) Tuesday night as Cleveland opens a season-ending five-game homestand.

Cardinals: RHP Michael McGreevy (2-0, 0.90) will make his second major league start when he opposes Colorado Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (3-10, 4.73) ERA) to open a three-game series in Denver Tuesday night.

___

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press