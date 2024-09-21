Twins vs. Red Sox is postponed by rain and a doubleheader is planned for Sunday

Twins vs. Red Sox is postponed by rain and a doubleheader is planned for Sunday View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — The game between the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox scheduled for Saturday was postponed because of rain.

A split doubleheader is planned for Sunday at Fenway Park, where the regularly scheduled game was moved from 1:35 p.m. to 12:35 p.m. The rained-out game will be the second game, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m.

Minnesota right-hander Pablo Lopez (15-8, 3.84 ERA) and Boston righty Kutter Crawford (8-15, 4.19) were originally scheduled to start Saturday, with Zebby Matthews (1-3, 6.30) and Nick Pivetta (5-11, 4.37), also righties, set to go Sunday in the season series finale.

The Twins began Saturday in the American League’s third and final wild-card spot. The Red Sox were five games back with eight to play, behind the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RHP Ronny Henriquez was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul. LHP Brent Headrick was called up to take the roster spot.

Red Sox: Following an MRI on both shoulders on Saturday, 3B Rafael Devers was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. C/INF Mickey Gasper was called up from Triple-A Worcester to take the roster spot. … RHP Luis Garcia was reinstated from the IL, where he had been since Aug. 27 with right elbow inflammation. To make room on the roster, RHP Cooper Criswell was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. … RHP Liam Hendricks, who has been out all season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, played catch on Saturday for the first time since receiving a cortisone shot on Monday. Hendricks still hopes to pitch this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MAUREEN MULLEN

Associated Press