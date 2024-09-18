Carroll homers twice and Rodriguez strikes out 11 in Diamondbacks’ 9-4 victory over the Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Corbin Carroll hit two home runs for his third multi-homer game of the year, Eduardo Rodriguez struck out a season-high 11 and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 9-4 on Wednesday to avert a series sweep.

Randal Grichuk also homered and doubled, Christian Walker drove in a pair of runs with a single and a sacrifice fly, and Pavin Smith had a run-scoring double in the Diamondbacks’ three-run ninth inning.

The defending National League champion, Arizona (84-68) matched last year’s total for wins and moved a half-game in front of the New York Mets for the second of three NL wild cards. The Mets were set to play Washington on Wednesday night.

The last-place Rockies got two-run singles from Ezequiel Tovar and Sam Hilliard.

The Diamondbacks took an early 6-0 lead against Austin Gomber (3-11), who exited after two innings in his shortest outing of the season. He allowed six runs — five earned — and six hits, including both home runs by Carroll and the second-inning shot by Grichuk, which came immediately after Carroll’s 21st of the season.

Gomber has given up an NL-high 30 homers this season.

Rodriguez (3-3) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits to snap his three-game losing streak. He registered a strikeout in each of his six full innings and had multiple strikeouts in four of them. His strikeout total was two shy of his career high of 13 with Boston at Tampa Bay in September 2016.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. played in a simulated game at the team’s Arizona training facility and is very close to returning from a strained left calf that has sidelined him since Sept. 2. “Getting close means it could happen a lot sooner than later. We’re very hopeful for that,” manager Torey Lovullo said.

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela, reinstated from the injured list Monday ahead of his first start in 16 months following Tommy John surgery, came out of the three-inning outing well. He threw a bullpen Wednesday and is slated to make another start Sunday at Dodger Stadium. “His arm feels good,” manager Bud Black said. “He’s ready to go.” Limited to 67 pitches in his initial outing, Senzatela could be increased to around 80-85 pitches, depending on his performance.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Begin a four-game series at NL Central champion Milwaukee on Thursday night. RHP Brandon Pfaadt (9-9, 4.81 ERA) is slated to start the series opener against RHP Tobias Myers (8-5, 3.07).

Rockies: Following an off day Thursday, the Rockies open a three-game weekend series Friday at the Los Angeles Dodgers. LHP Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.89 ERA) is slated to start the first game for Colorado.

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press