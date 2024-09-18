Hunter Goodman, Ezequiel Tovar homer in back to back games, Rockies again beat D-backs 8-2 View Photo

DENVER (AP) — Hunter Goodman and Ezequiel Tovar hit home runs, Ryan Feltner pitched into the seventh inning for his first victory at Coors Field in two years, and the Colorado Rockies beat Arizona 8-2 on Tuesday night, dealing a setback to the Diamondbacks’ playoff hopes.

Tovar, who also homered in Monday’s 3-2 win over Arizona, finished with three hits and drove in two runs. Goodman also homered Monday and connected for his 13th of the season off Blake Walston in the seventh.

Jacob Stallings and Jordan Beck hit run-scoring doubles and Brenton Doyle added a sacrifice fly for the Rockies, who had two more runs in the eighth. Bud Black also recorded his 535th win as Rockies manager, the most in franchise history just ahead of Clint Hurdle.

Christian Walker homered and Pavin Smith had two doubles and scored a run for Arizona, which dropped into a tie with the New York Mets for the last two NL wild-card spots. San Diego holds the top spot.

Feltner (3-10) allowed one run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings for his first win at Coors Field since Aug. 9, 2022, snapping a franchise-record string of 21 straight starts without a winning decision at home.

Jordan Montgomery (8-7), making his first start since Aug. 21, returned to the rotation from the bullpen to help fill in for injured starter Ryne Nelson, who was placed on the 15-day injured list over the weekend with right shoulder inflammation.

Montgomery went 4 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on six hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is ramping up conditioning and baseball activities at the team’s Arizona training facility as he works toward returning from a left calf injury that has sidelined him since Sept. 2. “Gurriel had four at bats. Came out of that good,” manager Torrey Lovullo said. “Those were live AB’s. And he did some real aggressive baserunning and some outfield work. Tomorrow, he’ll play in an official continuation game.”

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela is doing well physically the day after making his first start Monday in 16 months following rehab from reconstructive right elbow surgery. Senzatela allowed two runs and four hits in three-plus innings. Manager Bud Black said Senzatela was scheduled to start again on Sunday at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

UP NEXT

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (2-3, 5.50 ERA) is set to start Wednesday for the Diamondbacks against Rockies’s LHP Austin Gomber (5-10, 4.44 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press