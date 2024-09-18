Atlanta Braves blow a 4-run lead in a costly 6-5 loss to Cincinnati Reds View Photo

CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Harris II and Matt Olson homered for Atlanta, but the Braves blew a four-run lead in a costly 6-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Pierce Johnson and Jesse Chavez struggled as Atlanta dropped its third consecutive game. The Braves (81-70) are battling the New York Mets for the third NL wild card.

Harris hit a leadoff drive in the first against Brandon Williamson. Marcell Ozuna reached on a one-out single before Olson made it 3-0 with his 26th homer.

Jorge Soler’s 19th homer made it 5-1 in the fourth. But that was it for Atlanta, which went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left 14 runners on base.

Spencer Steer homered for Cincinnati, and Tyler Stephenson had two hits and drove in a run. The Reds improved to 4-0 against the Braves this year.

Jake Fraley started Cincinnati’s rally with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth. The Reds added two more runs in the sixth against Chavez.

Stephenson hit a leadoff single in the seventh and Steer hit a drive to left-center off Johnson (5-5), giving Cincinnati a 6-5 lead.

By GARY SCHATZ

Associated Press