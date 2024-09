Rockies beat Diamondbacks 3-2 on 9th-inning error as Senzatela returns from Tommy John surgery View Photo

DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle scored the winning run on a ninth-inning throwing error, and Colorado dealt a blow to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ playoff chances with a 3-2 win Monday night in a game that marked the return of Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela from Tommy John surgery.

Ezequel Tovar and Hunter Goodman homered for the Rockies, who beat the Diamondbacks for only the third time in 11 meetings this season.

Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer for the defending NL champion Diamondbacks (83-67), who are in the second NL wild card position, one game ahead of the New York Mets and two in front of Atlanta.

Doyle singled off Ryan Thompson (7-5) leading off the ninth and stole second. Ryan McMahon was intentionally walked, Brendan Rodgers hit a grounder to Marte, and the second baseman flipped the ball to shortstop Geraldo Perdomo a forceout. But Perdomo’s throw to first trying for a double play was wide of Christian Walker as Doyle scored.

Seth Halvorsen (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings.

Senzatela, a 29-year-old right-hander, allowed two runs and four hits in three-plus innings with two strikeouts and two walks. He threw 42 of 67 pitches for strikes and averaged 95 mph with 39 fastballs. He also threw 15 sliders, eight changeups and five curveballs,

Senzatela’s 2022 season was cut short when he tore his left ACL that Aug. 18 during a game at St. Louis when he took a bad step rushing to cover first base on an infield grounder.

He returned last year and pitched on May 5 and 10, leaving the second straight with a strained right elbow. He later was diagnosed with a torn UCL and had Tommy John surgery on July 26

Corbin Carroll tripled leading off and Marte followed with his 32nd homer, a drive to straightaway center.

Arizona’s Merrill Kelly gave up one run and two hits in six innings, allowing Tovar’s 24th homer leading off the fourth.

Goodman tied the score in the seventh against Kevin Ginkel with his 12th homer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who has been sidelined with a left calf injury since Sept. 2, ran conditioning drills at 80% and is scheduled to go full tilt Tuesday in a game at the team’s Arizona training facility.

Rockies: RHP Jake Bird was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to make roster room for Senzatela, who was activated from the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Colorado RHP Ryan Feltner (2-10, 4.89) is set to make his career-best 28th start of the season Tuesday night. He’ll be seeking his first win in four career appearances against the Diamondbacks, who counter with LHP Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 6.25 ERA). Montgomery is 2-0 in his previous starts against the Rockies.

