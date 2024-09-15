Ben Lively, 4 relievers combine for a 4-hitter, AL Central-leading Guardians beat Rays 2-0 View Photo

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ben Lively and four relievers combined on a four-hitter, Brayan Rocchio had an RBI single for the go-ahead run and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 on Sunday.

Cade Smith, Tim Herrin, Hunter Gaddis and Emmanuel Clase wrapped up Cleveland’s 12th shutout. Clase finished for his career-high 45th save, taking over the major league lead from St. Louis’ Ryan Helsley and moving within one of tying Jose Mesa’s franchise record.

Lively (12-9) worked five-plus innings in his best start in seven weeks, giving up two hits in the first and two in the sixth. The right-hander struck out two, helping the Guardians reduce their magic number for clinching a playoff berth to four.

Rocchio singled in Daniel Schneemann in the second, putting the Guardians ahead 1-0. They added a run in the fourth when Angel Martínez scored on a delayed double-steal attempt, despite José Ramírez being thrown out at second base.

Rays starter Taj Bradley (6-11) dropped his career-high seventh straight decision, allowing two runs in 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts. The righty threw 32 of his 99 pitches in the first, loading the bases before escaping unscathed.

Tampa Bay, which went 4-6 on a 10-game trip through Baltimore, Philadelphia and Cleveland, dropped 6 1/2 games out of the final AL wild-card spot with 12 to play.

The Guardians have the best home record in the AL at 45-27. All-Star left fielder Steven Kwan missed his third straight game with mid-low back tightness, but remains day to day.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: 2B Christopher Morel (right Achilles discomfort) was not in the lineup for the second day in a row, but struck out as a pinch hitter for the final out of the game. The trade deadline acquisition from the Cubs was hurt in the series opener Thursday.

Guardians: RHP Carlos Carrasco (left hip strain), who has been on the injured list since Aug. 8, will make his second rehab start this week. The 37-year-old starter lost his first appearance for Double-A Akron, allowing two runs in three innings against Hartford.

UP NEXT

Rays: Tampa Bay hasn’t announced its starting pitchers for a three-game series against the Red Sox that begins Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

Guardians: LHP Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.18 ERA) takes on Twins RHP Pablo López (15-8, 3.88 ERA) in the opener of a four-game home series Monday.

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press