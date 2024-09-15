Nathan Lukes’ double in 8th pushes Blue Jays past Cardinals 3-2 to complete 3-game sweep View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Nathan Lukes drove in the winning run with a double in the eighth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Pinch hitter George Springer singled off right-hander Andrew Kittredge (4-5) with one out in the eighth and Lukes followed with an RBI double into the left field corner.

Davis Schneider added a two-run home run, his second homer in two games, to help the Blue Jays sweep their fifth series of the season.

Right-hander Zach Pop (2-4) retired Nolan Arenado, the only batter he faced, for the final out of the eighth. Righty Chad Green stranded two runners in the ninth to earn his 17th save in 20 chances.

Lars Nootbaar homered for the Cardinals, who have lost six of nine to fall below .500 at 74-75.

St. Louis outfielder Jordan Walker opened the scoring and chased Toronto starter Yariel Rodríguez with an RBI double in the fifth.

The Blue Jays answered in the bottom half when Schneider hit a two-run drive to center off Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas.

Before his solo home run Saturday, Schneider hadn’t homered since June 22. Sunday’s homer was his 12th of 2024.

St. Louis tied it when Nootbaar connected off left-hander Ryan Yarbrough to begin the seventh. The homer was Nootbaar’s 10th.

Rodríguez allowed one run and three hits in 4 1/3 innings while walking one and striking out two.

Mikolas was charged with two runs and three hits in five innings. He walked none and struck out four.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: INF Leo Jiménez returned to the lineup after being scratched Saturday because of a right index finger contusion.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Andre Pallante (6-8, 4.13 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday in the opener of a three-game series against Pittsburgh. RHP Paul Skenes (10-2, 2.10) goes for the Pirates.

Blue Jays: Toronto begins a three-game series at Texas on Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press