Alejandro Kirk’s winning hit in 11th inning pushes Blue Jays past Cardinals 4-3 View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk drove in the winning run with a bases-loaded single in the 11th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series.

After the Cardinals intentionally walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to begin the 11th, Leo Jiménez advanced both Guerrero and automatic runner Nathan Lukes with a bunt single.

Will Wagner grounded into a fielder’s choice before Kirk won it with a single to deep left over the drawn-in outfield off right-hander Ryan Fernandez (1-5). It was the first game-winning hit of Kirk’s career.

Erik Swanson (2-2) worked one inning for the win as Toronto improved to 3-7 in September.

Cardinals rookie infielder Thomas Saggese hit his first career home run, a tying solo shot in the eighth. Saggese got his first hit and first RBI in Thursday’s win over Cincinnati.

St. Louis came in 9-3 this season against AL East opponents. The Cardinals haven’t lost a series to an AL East team since losing two of three at Boston in June 2022.

The first four Cardinals batters of the game all had singles off Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman, with Nolan Arenado’s bloop hit to center driving home the game’s first run.

A second run scored on Saggese’s fielder’s choice, but Arenado was forced out at second on a quick throw from right fielder Addison Barger.

Toronto responded with a three-run fourth against righty Erick Fedde. Guerrero hit an RBI double, Spencer Horwitz followed with a sacrifice fly, and Kirk drove in Guerrero with a two-out single.

Saggese tied it by connecting off left-hander ​​Génesis Cabrera in the eighth.

The Cardinals put runners at second and third with two outs in the fourth but Gausman escaped by catching Michael Siani’s line drive back to the mound.

Gausman allowed two runs and nine hits in seven innings. He walked two and struck out three.

Guerrero started at third base and made a fine defensive play in the seventh, diving to snare Paul Goldschmidt’s hard grounder and tagging out Masyn Winn, who had strayed off the bag.

Guerrero moved to first in the ninth and ended the inning by making a diving play on Arenado’s grounder and throwing to pitcher Tommy Nance for the out, standing a runner at second.

Fedde was charged with three runs and six hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out three.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays RHP José Berríos (15-9, 3.52 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday against Cardinals RHP Kyle Gibson (8-6, 4.20).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press