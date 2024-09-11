Lindor homers in ninth as Mets use six-run rally to break up no-hit bid, beat Blue Jays 6-2

TORONTO (AP) — Francisco Lindor broke up Bowden Francis’ no-hit bid with a tying homer leading off the ninth inning, Francisco Alvarez added a three-run shot and the New York Mets scored six times in their last at-bat to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 on Wednesday.

New York entered tied with Atlanta for the final National League wild card. The Braves were set to play at Washington on Wednesday night.

With the crowd of 29,399 on their feet to start the ninth, Francis got ahead of Lindor 0-2 before the four-time All-Star drilled a 92 mph fastball 398 feet to right field for his 31st home run.

It was the second time in four starts Francis lost a no-hitter on a leadoff homer in the ninth — Taylor Ward connected off the right-hander for the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 24.

Francis became the first pitcher to lose two no-hit bids in the ninth inning during one season since Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan with Texas in 1989.

Dave Stieb threw the only no-hitter in Blue Jays history at Cleveland on Sept. 2, 1990.

Francis’ two recent close calls are the longest no-hit bids by a Blue Jays pitcher since Brandon Morrow tossed 8 2/3 hitless innings against Tampa Bay in August 2010.

Lindor’s drive was New York’s first home run in the last four games, and the first by either team in the series.

