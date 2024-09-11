Bassitt fans 8 against former team, Schneider drives in 2 as Blue Jays beat Mets 6-2

TORONTO (AP) — Davis Schneider hit a two-run triple, Chris Bassitt struck out eight against his former team and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Mets 6-2 on Tuesday night.

The Mets lost for the second time in 12 games and fell into a tie with Atlanta for the final National League wild card. The Braves beat Washington 12-0 on Tuesday.

Ernie Clement scored three runs and Leo Jiménez reached base three times and drove in a run as the Blue Jays won for the second time in eight September games.

Bassitt (10-13) allowed one run and five hits in six innings. He’s 2-0 in two career starts against the Mets, his team in 2022.

Bassitt won for the first time since Aug. 6 against Baltimore. He’d gone five starts without a victory.

Left-hander Brendon Little got one out in the seventh inning and righty Zach Pop got the final two, striking out Pete Alonso to end the frame and strand a runner at third base.

Left-hander Génesis Cabrera worked a 1-2-3 eighth and righty Chad Green finished for Toronto.

Mets left-hander David Peterson (9-2) was charged with five runs, four earned, and a season-high tying eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. Peterson lost for the first time since July 28 against Atlanta.

Brandon Nimmo’s RBI single gave the Mets a 1-0 lead in a three-hit first but Toronto tied it in the second before adding four more in the third.

Alejandro Kirk hit an RBI double, Schneider’s triple brought home two and Joey Loperfido capped the inning with an RBI single.

The Mets got just three more hits over the final eight innings.

New York’s Jose Iglesias scored on a passed ball in the seventh but Spencer Horwitz answered in the bottom half with an RBI double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Paul Blackburn will not be available to face Philadelphia this weekend, manager Carlos Mendoza said. Blackburn was scratched from Monday’s scheduled start because of a sore lower back.

Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette (right calf) went 1 for 3 with a single in his first rehab game with Triple-A Buffalo, exiting after his at bat in the top of the fifth. Bichette has been out since July 19.

UP NEXT

RHP Bowden Francis (8-4, 3.72 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays in Wednesday’s series finale. LHP Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.43) goes for the Mets.

