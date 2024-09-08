Jared Jones strikes out 9 in Pirates’ 7-3 win over Nationals View Photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jared Jones cruised through seven innings, striking out nine, as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Sunday for a split of the four-game series.

Jones (6-7) allowed two runs and four hits, all coming in the first two innings. The 23-year-old rookie right-hander retired 16 straight to end his outing, striking out five of the final six.

“Just saying ‘F it.’ I gave up two runs in two innings. What’s the worst that could happen?” Jones said. “I blacked out, to be honest, after the fourth (inning). So, can’t tell you how I felt.”

CJ Abrams led off the game with a homer to right-center, his 19th, off a slider left over the heart of the plate.

“We’ve seen (Jones) give up runs and then walk a guy. He didn’t,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “He got himself out of jams, so it was very impressive. … I think it’s a big step for him, just continuing to mature.”

The lead was erased when the Pirates scored four runs in the bottom half.

Joey Bart sent a liner to left off a cutter from Patrick Corbin (5-13), a two-run home run for his 13th of the season. Billy Cook, who was 2 for 4 in his major league debut after being selected from Triple-A Indianapolis, then dropped a two-run double just inside the left-field line.

“It meant everything,” Cook said. “This is what I’ve worked really hard for and dreamed about as a little kid, talked to my friends and family about. It still feels surreal to be here, but I’m glad it happened. We’ll keep going. But you get one debut, that’s what they all say. It was definitely one to remember.”

Corbin worked six innings, surrendering seven runs and 10 hits with five strikeouts.

Andrew McCutchen led off the third with his 19th home run, sent 397 feet to the left-field bleachers, after Jacob Young cut into the Pirates’ lead with a two-out RBI single in the second.

Alika Williams led off Pittsburgh’s half of the fourth with a double and beat a throw from second baseman Luis García Jr. to score on a fielder’s choice from Bryan Reynolds.

Michael A. Taylor pushed the lead to five runs on a leadoff home run in the sixth, driven 419 feet to left-center off Corbin’s slider for his 100th in the majors.

Andrés Chaparro hit an RBI double off Pirates reliever Carmen Mlodzinski in the ninth after James Wood led off with the single, Washington’s first hit since Young’s second-inning single.

“I think the kid settled down a little bit,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said of Jones. “Fastball is electric. His breaking ball is pretty good. He started to throw more breaking balls, off balance a little bit. We just couldn’t get anything going offensively until late again, the bats start coming around later. Just wasn’t enough.”

Pirates: C Henry Davis was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 5, with left hand inflammation. The 24-year-old first overall draft pick from 2021 has hit .191 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs in two major-league seasons, including .144 with one homer and five RBIs in 37 games this season.

Nationals: LHP MacKenzie Gore (8-11, 4.32 ERA) will start Tuesday, the first of a two-game home set against the Braves. RHP Reynaldo López (8-5, 2.04 ERA) is in line to start for Atlanta.

Pirates: Rookie RHP Paul Skenes (9-2, 2.13) will take the mound Monday to start a three-game series against Miami. RHP Valente Bellozo (2-2, 3.78) will go for the Marlins.

