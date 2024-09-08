Clear
90.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pagés hits a 2-run homer as the Cardinals beat Gilbert and the Mariners 2-0

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Mariners Cardinals Baseball

Pagés hits a 2-run homer as the Cardinals beat Gilbert and the Mariners 2-0

Photo Icon View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pedro Pagés hit a two-run homer off Logan Gilbert in the eighth inning, helping the St. Louis Cardinals top the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Saturday night.

Jordan Walker was hit by a pitch before Pagés connected for his sixth homer, a drive to left-center on a 1-1 slider.

Gilbert (7-11) struck out 10 while throwing a two-hitter for his second career complete game. He threw 101 pitches, 65 for strikes.

Andrew Kittredge (4-4) pitched one inning for the win, and Ryan Helsley handled the ninth for his major league-leading 43rd save in 47 opportunities.

Dylan Moore hit a two-out bloop single for Seattle in the ninth, but Helsley struck out Julio Rodríguez swinging for the final out.

By WARREN MAYES
Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 