Pagés hits a 2-run homer as the Cardinals beat Gilbert and the Mariners 2-0

Pagés hits a 2-run homer as the Cardinals beat Gilbert and the Mariners 2-0 View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pedro Pagés hit a two-run homer off Logan Gilbert in the eighth inning, helping the St. Louis Cardinals top the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Saturday night.

Jordan Walker was hit by a pitch before Pagés connected for his sixth homer, a drive to left-center on a 1-1 slider.

Gilbert (7-11) struck out 10 while throwing a two-hitter for his second career complete game. He threw 101 pitches, 65 for strikes.

Andrew Kittredge (4-4) pitched one inning for the win, and Ryan Helsley handled the ninth for his major league-leading 43rd save in 47 opportunities.

Dylan Moore hit a two-out bloop single for Seattle in the ninth, but Helsley struck out Julio Rodríguez swinging for the final out.

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press