Brant Hurter helps the Tigers move back over .500 with a 2-1 victory over the Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Brant Hurter pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Oakland Athletics 2-1 on Saturday.

Detroit moved back over .500 after losing three of its previous four games. The Tigers (72-71) haven’t had a winning season since they went 86-75 in 2016.

Hurter (4-1) entered after Brenan Hanifee got the first two outs as an opener. Hurter allowed four hits, struck out three and walked one.

Oakland (62-81) lost for the third time in four games. The A’s wasted a sharp performance by Brady Basso, who struck out six while pitching six innings of three-hit ball.

After Basso departed, the Tigers loaded the bases with none out in the seventh — helped by an error on second baseman Zack Gelof. Dillon Dingler drove in Colt Keith with a fielder’s choice grounder against T.J. McFarland (2-2), and Parker Meadows made it 2-1 with a sacrifice fly.

Ricky Vanasco worked the seventh for Detroit, and Sean Guenther pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings. Jason Foley got two outs for his 21st save.

Oakland jumped in front in the fifth. Gelof singled, stole second and advanced to third on Nick Allen’s flyout to center. Kyle McCann followed with an RBI single.

Basso threw 85 pitches, 56 for strikes, in his first major league start. The 26-year-old left-hander had made three prior relief appearances for the A’s this season.

The A’s, who will play their games in Sacramento next season ahead of a planned move to Las Vegas in 2028, drew 14,694 fans. They are playing in their final series of their penultimate homestand.

Oakland’s Lawrence Butler doubled in the third to extend his career-best hit streak to 17 games.

UP NEXT

RHP J.T. Ginn (0-0, 4.30 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale for the A’s. The Tigers have not yet announced a starter.

