Nationals vs. Pirates postponed by rain, doubleheader set for Saturday

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A game between the Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed Friday night because of rain in the forecast.

It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday. The first game is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. and the nightcap for 6:40 p.m.

Luis Ortiz (6-4, 3.19 ERA) will be the Pirates starting pitcher in Game 1 followed by Mitch Keller (11-9, 3.88). The Nationals will start two rookie left-handers — DJ Herz (2-7, 4.09) and Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.27).

The game Friday was called off about a half hour before the scheduled start. While no rain was falling, the radar showed a strong line of severe thunderstorms heading toward Pittsburgh.

