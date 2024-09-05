Luis Urías homers and knocks in 4 as Mariners rout Athletics 16-3 View Photo

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mitch Garver and Luis Urías both drove in four runs, George Kirby struck out nine in six innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 16-3 on Wednesday night.

Seattle, which entered the day 5 1/2 games back of the last AL wild card spot, recorded a season high in runs and snapped a four-game losing streak to get back to .500 at 70-70. The Mariners scored seven times in the seventh inning to pull away, sending 12 batters to the plate. They added four more runs in the eighth.

Kirby (11-10) improved to 5-0 against the A’s in his career and had eight strikeouts through the first four innings.

Ahead by a run in the fourth, the Mariners recorded four straight two-out hits off A’s starter JP Sears (11-10) to extend the lead to 5-1. After Victor Robles reached on a double, Garver knocked in his third run of the game with a single. Urías and Dylan Moore each followed with RBI hits.

Urías led off the seventh with a solo homer, and then the next six Mariners reached base to blow the game open. Julio Rodríguez, Randy Arozarena and Victor Robles all knocked in runs to give Seattle a 12-2 lead. A’s reliever Janson Junk was charged with all seven runs and did not record an out as he allowed six hits and two walks. Oakland gave up a season-high 16 runs.

The A’s, in the midst of their second-to-last homestand at the Coliseum, drew an announced crowd of 4,390 on Wednesday.

Lawrence Butler set a franchise record when he recorded an extra-base hit for the ninth straight game with a leadoff double. Butler then scored the A’s first run on a single by Brent Rooker.

ROSTER MOVES

Athletics: RHP Joe Boyle was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. … IF CJ Alexander was claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Royals.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: LHP Scott Alexander (left rotator cuff tendonitis) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list. … IF Tyler Soderstrom (wrist) is expected to begin a rehab assignment on Thursday with Triple-A Las Vegas. … OF Esteury Ruiz (left wrist strain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

RHP Bryan Woo (6-2, 2.40 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mariners in the final game of the series. The A’s have not announced a starter.

By ERIC HE

Associated Press