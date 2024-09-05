Xavier Edwards’ RBI single in 10th lifts Marlins to 4-3 win over Nationals

MIAMI (AP) — Xavier Edwards hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Automatic runner Griffin Conine advanced to third on Nick Fortes’ groundout. Edwards followed with a soft line drive off Derek Law (7-3) that bounced into left field for Miami’s first win of the season against Washington after eight losses.

John McMillon (1-1) pitched the top of the 10th for the win in a game that attracted a season low 6,156 at LoanDepot Park.

The Marlins overcame a 3-2 deficit on Jake Burger’s tying single in the eighth. Edwards and Connor Norby hit two-out singles against Nationals reliever Jose Ferrer. Kyle Finnegan relieved Ferrer and allowed Burger’s line drive to left.

The Nationals erased a 2-0 deficit with a three-run eighth against relievers Mike Baumann and Calvin Faucher.

Keibert Ruiz drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on Jacob Young’s single. Dylan Crews walked to load the bases.

Faucher relieved Baumann and walked José Tena to force in a run. Andrés Chaparro’s RBI fielder’s choice tied it at 2-2 and James Wood’s run-scoring double put Washington ahead.

Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore retired the first 16 before Conine walked on a 3-2 count with one out in the sixth. Fortes then broke up Gore’s no-hit bid with an RBI double for the first run of the game. Fortes’ line drive rolled toward the left field wall, scoring Conine from first.

Otto López’s run-scoring double off reliever Jacob Barnes in the seventh made it 2-0.

Gore struck out nine over six innings. After allowing Fortes’ double, Gore fanned Edwards and Norby to complete his 93-pitch outing.

Miami starter Valente Bellozo limited Washington to three hits in six-plus innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: OF Jesús Sánchez (mild back muscle spasm) pinch hit in the ninth and reached on a two-out infield single. … LHP Ryan Weathers (left index finger strain) threw three scoreless innings in a rehab outing with Single-A Jupiter on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Jake Irvin (9-11, 4.08) will start the opener of a four-game series at Pittsburgh on Thursday. LHP Bailey Falter (6-7, 4.41) will start for the Pirates.

Marlins: RHP Adam Oller (1-1, 3.31) gets the start when Miami opens a four-game home series against Philadelphia on Thursday. The Phillies will go with LHP Ranger Suárez (11-6, 3.02).

