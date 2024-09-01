Jackson Chourio homers as the Brewers beat the Reds 5-4 for their 5th consecutive win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jackson Chourio hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Saturday night for their fifth consecutive win.

The 20-year-old Chourio had three hits and scored twice as the Brewers reduced their magic number to 16 for clinching the NL Central title.

Aaron Ashby (1-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, and Devin Williams worked a shaky ninth for his eighth save.

Williams issued two walks and hit TJ Friedl with a pitch before first baseman Jake Bauers made a diving stop of Ty France’s hard grounder for the final out.

The Brewers also got a big defensive play from center fielder Blake Perkins, who robbed Noelvi Marte of a potential go-ahead homer with a terrific leaping grab for the final out of the sixth.

Milwaukee jumped in front on Willy Adames’ three-run drive off Buck Farmer in the third inning. Adames has five homers in his last seven games and 27 on the season.

Cincinnati rallied against Frankie Montas, who was traded from the Reds to the Brewers on July 30. Spencer Steer hit a two-run single in the fifth and Amed Rosario connected for a tying two-run homer in the sixth.

Montas allowed seven hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked three.

With five Reds starters on the injured list, reliever Fernando Cruz made his second consecutive start. He allowed a hit and struck out five in two innings.

TRAINERS ROOM

Brewers: RHP Nick Mears (right forearm inflammation) is expected to resume playing catch when the Brewers return home next week.

Reds: INF/OF Santiago Espinal was out of the lineup after fouling a ball off his left shin in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader. Manager David Bell said there is no fracture and Espinal was available to hit.

UP NEXT

Brewers right-hander Tobias Myers (6-5, 2.99 ERA) starts the series finale on Sunday. He has a 2.20 ERA in his past 14 starts. The Reds have not named a starter.

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press